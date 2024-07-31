Gonzalez Powers Chukars to a Grand Victory over Boise

July 31, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







The Idaho Falls Chukars (7-6) won 9-5 over the Hawks (10-3) in Boise on Tuesday.

The Chukars' offence jumped ahead early in the first inning when Trevor Rogers knocked a single up the middle to score Anthony Mata.

Brian Williams did his part on the mound for Idaho Falls, going 5.2 innings and surrendering five runs on four hits.

After falling behind 3-1, the Chukars sprung into the lead in the fourth inning. Mata brought his team within a run when he slashed and dashed for an infield single. The big blow of the inning came off the bat of Roberto Gonzalez when he launched a grand slam to left field, giving them a 6-3 lead.

The Hawks got one run back in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Brett Barrera added a team-leading 65 RBI of the season in the sixth inning when he drove a sacrifice fly to score Mata and give the Chukars a 7-4 lead.

Tyler Jorgensen cracked an RBI double for Boise in the sixth inning making the score 7-5.

Boise threatened in the bottom of the seventh inning when they loaded the bases with two outs. Troy Percival elected to bring Luke Hempel in to face Tyner Hughes. After getting two strikes in the count, Hempel got Hughes to fly out to right field, allowing the Chukars to escape the inning unscathed.

Jacob Shanks provided a pair of insurance runs for the Chukars in the ninth inning when he ripped a single to score Tyler Wyatt. Shanks later scored on a wild pitch to put Idaho Falls ahead 9-5.

Hempel and Garett Crowley combined to strike out the final six Hawks, handing the Chukars a 9-5 victory.

