Packard Raps 4 Hits in Defeat

July 29, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







North Little Rock, AR - Spencer Packard smacked a career high four hits but the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 6-3 on Saturday night. Jonatan Clase homered and tripled with Packard falling a home run shy of the cycle, but the Travs went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base. Shawn Semple delivered a quality start for Arkansas going six innings and keeping the Naturals off the board after they scored three times in the first.

Moments That Mattered

* The Naturals pushed their lead to five scoring three times in the seventh inning with the benefit of just one hit.

* Arkansas had the go-ahead run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh but left the bases loaded after a deep fly ball.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Jonatan Clase: 2-5, 2 runs, 3B, HR, 2 RBI

* DH Spencer Packard: 4-5, 2B, 3B, RBI

News and Notes

* Clase hit his first home run since June 9.

* Semple has thrown consecutive quality starts.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday with Arkansas needing a win to split the set. It is Operation: Military Appreciation, a Family Sunday and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch set for 1:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.