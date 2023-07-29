Packard Raps 4 Hits in Defeat
July 29, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Spencer Packard smacked a career high four hits but the Arkansas Travelers fell to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, 6-3 on Saturday night. Jonatan Clase homered and tripled with Packard falling a home run shy of the cycle, but the Travs went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 10 men on base. Shawn Semple delivered a quality start for Arkansas going six innings and keeping the Naturals off the board after they scored three times in the first.
Moments That Mattered
* The Naturals pushed their lead to five scoring three times in the seventh inning with the benefit of just one hit.
* Arkansas had the go-ahead run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh but left the bases loaded after a deep fly ball.
Notable Travs Performances
* CF Jonatan Clase: 2-5, 2 runs, 3B, HR, 2 RBI
* DH Spencer Packard: 4-5, 2B, 3B, RBI
News and Notes
* Clase hit his first home run since June 9.
* Semple has thrown consecutive quality starts.
Up Next
The series wraps up on Sunday with Arkansas needing a win to split the set. It is Operation: Military Appreciation, a Family Sunday and kids run the bases after the game. First pitch set for 1:35. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
