Missions Shut Out By Corpus

July 29, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - San Antonio Missions News Release







SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions continued their six-game homestand with the Corpus Christi Hooks on Saturday night. For the second time in the series, the Missions were held scoreless by the Hooks. Corpus Christi scored in eight for the first five innings on their way to a 10-0 final score.

Jackson Wolf was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw was making his first start since debuting for the Padres on July 22nd. Corpus Christi plated three runs on three hits off Wolf in the top of the first inning. After retiring the first two batters, Joey Loperfido tripled down the left-field line. Zach Daniels drove him in with a double to left field. Zach Dezenzo made it a 3-0 game with a two-run home run off the left field foul pole.

The Hooks used the long ball to score two more runs in the second inning. With two outs in the frame, 19-year-old Yamal Encarnacion singled into left field. Kenedy Corona hit a line drive over the left field fence for a two-run home run. His 16th long ball of the season made it a 5-0 ballgame.

Julio Robaina was the starting pitcher for the Hooks. The Missions had a chance to break into the deficit in the second inning. With one out in the inning, Cole Cummings reached base on a dropped third strike. Brandon Valenzuela singled to left field to put two runners on base. Korry Howell and Justin Farmer each flew out to end the scoring threat.

Corpus Christi made it a 6-0 game in the third inning. Loperfido and Daniels hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. Zach Dezenzo loaded the bases after singling to center field. Jordan Brewer drove in Loperfido with a sacrifice fly to left field.

The Hooks added two more runs in the fourth inning and knocked Wolf out of the game. Encarnacion started the inning with a base hit and proceeded to steal second base. Corona drew a walk to put two runners on base. Drew Gilbert drove in both runners with a double to center field. Jose Quezada took the mound for San Antonio following the double. Corpus Christi had an 8-0.

Corpus Christ added two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Dezenzo reached base on an error to begin the inning and Brewer drew a walk. J.C. Correa singled to load the bases. Luis Aviles Jr. drove in a run by drawing a walk. Encarnacion grounded into a double play and Brewer scored the 10th run of the night.

Robaina's night came to an end after four innings of work. The southpaw allowed four hits, walked one batter and struck out two. Jonathan Sprinkle took the mound in the fifth inning after being activated from the Injured List ahead of the game.

Seth Mayberry added two scoreless frames for the Missions in the seventh and eighth innings. It was his first outing since being reinstated from the Injured List. Mayberry allowed one hit while striking out one batter.

Post-Game Notes

* Final Score: 10-0

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 9-17 & 46-49 on the season

* 9th shutout loss of the season

* Jackson Merrill (#1 Padres prospect, #10 MLB): 1-4

* Adam Mazur (#6 Padres prospect): DNP

* Jairo Iriarte (#11 Padres prospect): DNP

* Korry Howell (#13 Padres prospect): 1-3, BB, GIDP

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): L, 3.1 IP, 10 H, 8 ER, 2 BB, K, 2 HR

* Ryan Bergert (#24 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, July 30th

* Brandon Valenzuela (#29 Padres prospect): 0-4

* Drew Gilbert (#1 Astros prospect, #70 MLB): 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, K

* Colin Barber (#3 Astros prospect): DNP

* Julio Robaina (Hooks starter): ND, 4.0 IP, 4 H, BB, 2 K

The San Antonio Missions will wrap-up their six-game homestand against the Corpus Christi Hooks on Sunday, July 30th. Right-hander Ryan Bergert (0-1, 5.14) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Jose Urquidy (0-0, 0.00) is expected to start for the Hooks. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.