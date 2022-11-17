PA Announcer Reed Saunders to Step Away at Conclusion of 2022-23 Season

WINDSOR, CO. - Colorado Eagles public address announcer Reed Saunders has announced that he will be stepping away from the microphone at the Budweiser Event Center following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. The Eagles will be honoring Saunders' career and contributions to the organization during the game against the Iowa Wild on Saturday, November 26th at 3:05pm at the Budweiser Events Center.

"My family has given me so much time to pursue my passion, I really want to give them some of that time back," said Saunders. "After much thought and consideration, now seems like the right time to step away. I feel like it's the first job I get to 'retire' from, in a sense. I've given it my all, had so much fun and grown so much as an announcer here. Now I get to ride into the sunset, with so much pride in what this team has accomplished and having been able to play a small part in it all."

Saunders professional announcing career began in September of 2003 when he was hired by the Eagles to be the PA Announcer for their inaugural season in the Central Hockey League. The Colorado native has since spent the past 20 seasons working home games for the Eagles, across three different leagues.

"It's been an amazing run, filled with so many memories I'll take with me forever," said Saunders. "Everything about Colorado Eagles hockey is so special. It was lightning in a bottle when we first got this going. Perfect town, perfect team, perfect time. I was so fortunate to get on board when I did. To be sitting here 20 seasons later and still getting to call games from my seat at the BEC, it really gets me emotional thinking about all that we've been through and all we've been able to accomplish as an organization and a community. To have been there from the beginning and having had a front row seat to the entirety of Eagles history... well, I honestly get choked up trying to put it all into the proper perspective. It's been an honor to help put on this amazing show for 20 seasons."

Since joining the Eagles in 2003, Saunders has gone on to become the Voice of Coors Field for the Colorado Rockies of Major League Baseball since 2007, as the 2023 MLB season will mark his 17th season with the Rockies. He also continues to serve as back-up PA announcer for the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL and the NFL's Denver Broncos.

"Reed is simply the best of the best at his profession," said Eagles president Ryan Bach. "We are obviously sad to see him step away, but we are thrilled to know that he will now be able to spend valuable time with his wife and children, who he loves so much. We can't thank Reed enough for what he has meant to our history, our atmosphere and our fans. We wish him great success and happiness and we all look forward to being able to continue enjoying his passion and professionalism for the remainder of this season."

"I'm so indebted to the Eagles organization and the fans of Eagles Country," remarked Saunders. "Everything I do is for the fans, trying to help them have a little more fun at the arena and enjoy their night away at the hockey game. I always felt a good PA announcer should never be the star of the show. No one is buying a ticket to hear the PA Announcer. But it's an important position, and you can have an impact on the atmosphere - both positively and negatively. I always tried to set the tone that Eagles games were a big deal, this was THE main event in town, and carry an energy and professionalism that lets the fans know, 'we're glad you're here to be a part of this!'"

