Admirals Set Second Phase of Promo Schedule

November 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced the second phase of their 2022-23 promotional schedule today which features many of the team's signature events like the Admirals Concert Series, unique bobbleheads and fun giveaways.

As in most seasons, the team's promotional schedule is highlighted by the Admirals Concert Series, presented by Toyota, Coors Light, Landmark Credit Union, and Lee Jeans, where national recording acts perform LIVE after the team's game. Best of all, the concerts are free with a game ticket.

This year's Concert Series kicks off on Saturday, January 28th when Country Music Star Scotty McCreery will hit the stage after the Ads battle the Grand Rapids Griffins. Then in March the Ads will host shows on consecutive nights beginning with Russell Dickerson on March 10th and the very next night, March 11th, Dropkick Murphys return for their first gig at an Ads game in 10 years. The final show in the 2023 Admirals Concert Series will be Stone Temple Pilots, who hit the stage after the Ads game against Chicago on April 14th.

In addition, for as little as $25 fans can purchase an on-ice pass which allows them exclusive access to watch the concert from ice-level directly in front of the stage. These are on-sale now for shows in the Admirals Concert Series.

The University of Wisconsin Marching Band will also put on a post-game performance, a Fourth Period if you will, when they make their annual visit to Panther Arena on Friday, January 27th, courtesy of Pegasus Partners. Before hitting the ice for the Fourth Period, the world renowned band will play from the stands before and during the game as well.

In addition, Wisconsin Legend Pat McCurdy will perform in the Jägermeister Shot and a Goal Bar before and after the game on Tuesday, December 27th.

The team also has a pair of unique bobblehead giveaways on tap this season beginning March 17th with one of Admirals Captain Cole Schneider and it commemorates his 500th career AHL point, an accomplishment he achieved earlier this season. These will go to the first 2,500 fans, courtesy of Wrangler Jeans. Then on Friday, April 7th the first 3,000 fans will take home a bobblehead of Bender, the Ads Hockey Dog, courtesy of PCI.

Bender's bobblehead will coincide with the team's second Sendik's Dog Day. On April 7th fans can bring their pups to the game for just $5 and $3 from each of those tickets will be donated back to HAWS Waukesha. Human tickets start at $17.

The team's annual Charity Game will be on February 19th when tickets are priced as low as $5 and then $3 from every ticket will be donated to Children's Wisconsin.

The Ads will have many great giveaways this season including Admirals trading cards, courtesy of Lee Jeans, for the first 2,000 fans at all Tuesday home games (Nov. 22, Nov. 29, Dec. 27, Jan. 31 and Mar. 7). All fans will take home an Admirals 2023 Calendar courtesy of WeEnergies on December 17th; the first 5,000 fans receive an Admirals Cowbell from Potawatomi Hotel and Casino on December 30th; on February 3rd the first 2,500 fans get a clear Ads/Brewers fanny pack; Palermo's presents an Admirals Hockey Stick Pizza Grabber on February 10th for the first 3,000 fans; kids 14 and under receive an Ads toothbrush holder from Children's Wisconsin on February 19th; and all fans take home an Admirals Team Picture on April 16th courtesy of Saz's and the Wisconsin State Fair.

Salute to Wrestling will be on Saturday, January 7th when we welcome in legendary wrestlers Stan Hansen, Earl Hebner, Victoria, and Lex Luger to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.

The team has many popular theme nights set for this year including Kids Carnival Night on November 26th, Salute to Seinfeld celebration of Festivus with Kevin McDonald (Denim Vest Guy) on December 14th, Free the UFO Night on December 21st, Superhero and Princess Night on December 27th, Wizard Night on January 18th, Salute to Nashville, featuring a visit from Predators mascot GNASH on January 28th, Pride Night on January 31st, Boy Scout Night on February 3rd, Salute to Shorsey/Canada Night on February 18th, Next Generation Day on February 19th, 414 Day on April 14th and Fan Appreciation Day on the regular Season Finale, April 16th.

The Admirals will add other promotions, giveaways, and entertainment as the season continues. Check out www.milwaukeeadmirals.com for the latest information. As always, all promotions and entertainment are subject to change without notice.

Fans can purchase tickets for any game at the Admirals office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, during the week from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling the Admirals office at 414-227-0550 or visiting the team's website at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.