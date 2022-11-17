Belleville Sens Win Offensive Thriller Over Cleveland Monsters

Belleville Senators' Angus Crookshank, Ridly Greig and Egor Sokolov on game day

BELLEVILLE, ON - Rourke Chartier once again played hero in the shootout as the Belleville Senators defeated the Cleveland Monsters 8-7 on Wednesday night at CAA Arena.

Cleveland opened the scoring just over a minute into the contest as Cole Fonstad found the back of the net. The Monsters continued their strong start as they extended their advantage to 2-0 when Joona Luoto scored at the 5:00 mark of the frame. Belleville quickly answered 18 seconds later as Rourke Chartier notched his team-leading seventh of the season on the man advantage. The tallying continued as Egor Sokolov capitalized on a one-time pass from Ridly Greig to tie the score heading into the first intermission.

Early in the second, the Monsters scored twice more before the mid-way point of the stanza, prompting a goaltending change as Logan Flodell replaced Antoine Bibeau in the Belleville net. Later in the period, the Senators notched three unanswered times through Viktor Lodin, Ridly Greig and Cole Cassels to take a 5-4 lead after forty minutes of play.

The high-scoring affair resumed in the third as the Monsters quickly hit twine twice within the first five minutes of the period. Belleville equalized once more when Philippe Daoust collected his second of the campaign. Again, the Monsters retook the lead as Carson Meyer found the back of the net. However, the Senators showed their resolve again as captain Dillon Heatherington knotted the score at 7-7 with under five minutes in regulation time while shorthanded to force extra time.

After a scoreless overtime, Belleville secured the win in the shootout with successful attempts from Jake Lucchini, Egor Sokolov and Rourke Chartier.

Sens On Special Teams:

Power Play: 3/8 | Penalty Kill: 4/5

Fast Facts:

Logan Flodell earned his first career AHL win

The Senators improved to 2-0 in the shootout this season.

Ridly Greig has collected seven points in his last five appearances.

Six Belleville Senators collected multi-point games.

Sound Bytes:

Head Coach Troy Mann: "That's one of the strengths of our team so far, there's no quit, and there's lots of resilience in the room."

