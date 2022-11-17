By the Numbers: November 17

November 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights have played 15 games of the 2022-23 AHL season and are coming off a four-game road trip. Let's take a look at some of the essential numbers from those games:

3: Three Henderson Silver Knights have recorded their first goal of the season in the month of November - Jermaine Loewen, Daniil Miromanov, and Lukas Cormier. Cormier's goal also marks his first professional goal scored.

43: The number of saves made by goaltender Jiri Patera in the Silver Knights' victory over the Abbotsford Canucks on November 12. He posted two goals against and a save percentage of .955.

7: The Silver Knights tied their franchise record for most goals scored in a game against the Roadrunners on November 15.

12: The number of different Silver Knights that recorded at least a point against the Tucson Roadrunners on November 15. Sakari Manninen (1G, 2A)and Byron Froese (3A)each recorded a three-point night.

1: Defenseman Daniil Chayka recorded his first professional point against the Roadrunners. He earned the primary assist on Brendan Brisson's game-winning goal.

5: The Silver Knights set a new franchise record for most goals scored in a period on November 15. Five different players scored in the third period, with goals from Sakari Manninen, Connor Ford, Gage Quinney, Jonas Rondbjerg, and Mason Primeau helping lead the Knights to a 7-1 victory.

88.5: The Henderson Silver Knights' penalty kill unit has killed 88.5 percent of opposing teams' power plays. Through the first 15 games of the season, they rank third in the AHL.

3: Defenseman Daniil Miromanov has scored goals in three straight games.

