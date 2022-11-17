By the Numbers: November 17
November 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
The Henderson Silver Knights have played 15 games of the 2022-23 AHL season and are coming off a four-game road trip. Let's take a look at some of the essential numbers from those games:
3: Three Henderson Silver Knights have recorded their first goal of the season in the month of November - Jermaine Loewen, Daniil Miromanov, and Lukas Cormier. Cormier's goal also marks his first professional goal scored.
43: The number of saves made by goaltender Jiri Patera in the Silver Knights' victory over the Abbotsford Canucks on November 12. He posted two goals against and a save percentage of .955.
7: The Silver Knights tied their franchise record for most goals scored in a game against the Roadrunners on November 15.
12: The number of different Silver Knights that recorded at least a point against the Tucson Roadrunners on November 15. Sakari Manninen (1G, 2A)and Byron Froese (3A)each recorded a three-point night.
1: Defenseman Daniil Chayka recorded his first professional point against the Roadrunners. He earned the primary assist on Brendan Brisson's game-winning goal.
5: The Silver Knights set a new franchise record for most goals scored in a period on November 15. Five different players scored in the third period, with goals from Sakari Manninen, Connor Ford, Gage Quinney, Jonas Rondbjerg, and Mason Primeau helping lead the Knights to a 7-1 victory.
88.5: The Henderson Silver Knights' penalty kill unit has killed 88.5 percent of opposing teams' power plays. Through the first 15 games of the season, they rank third in the AHL.
3: Defenseman Daniil Miromanov has scored goals in three straight games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2022
- By the Numbers: November 17 - Henderson Silver Knights
- PA Announcer Reed Saunders to Step Away at Conclusion of 2022-23 Season - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Prepare for Teddy Bear Toss Game, Country Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Admirals Set Second Phase of Promo Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- Roadrunners Host Weekend with Special Meanings - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose Recall Simon Kubicek from Newfoundland - Manitoba Moose
- Blackhawks Assign Regula to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Sean Josling Reassigned to Nailers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- San Diego Blanked by San Jose - San Diego Gulls
- Belleville Sens Win Offensive Thriller Over Cleveland Monsters - Belleville Senators
- Henderson Falls at Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Flip Script to Defeat Silver Knights 6-2 and Split Midweek Series at Tucson Arena - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Henderson Silver Knights Stories
- By the Numbers: November 17
- Silver Knights Drop Contest to Tucson Roadrunners, 6-2
- Silver Knights Victorious Over Roadrunners, 7-1, in First Game of Back-to-Back
- Series Preview vs. Tucson: November 15 & 16
- Silver Knights Victorious Over Abbotsford Canucks, 3-2, In Saturday Evening Matchup