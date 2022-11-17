Blackhawks Assign Regula to Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have assigned defenseman Alec Regula to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Regula has appeared in four games with the Blackhawks this season. He has also dressed in four games with Rockford, posting two goals this year.

