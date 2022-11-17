Griffins Prepare for Teddy Bear Toss Game, Country Night

Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 vs. Manitoba Moose

22nd Annual Teddy Bear Toss Game presented by J&H Family Stores

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

22nd Teddy Bear Toss Game presented by J&H Family Stores: The annual Teddy Bear Toss benefits community groups in the Grand Rapids area and the Billy Bear Hug Foundation, giving comfort to children with critical illnesses in West Michigan. Fans are encouraged to bring new, store-tagged teddy bears and stuffed animals to throw onto the ice after the Griffins score their first goal.

Holiday Food Drive: To assist those who are facing hunger within our community, the Griffins are hosting a food drive at each home game during the month of November. Fans are invited to bring canned and non-perishable food items to each game and drop them off at the Guest Services booth behind section 104 on the Van Andel Arena concourse. All items will be donated to a West Michigan food pantry. In exchange for each donation, fans will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a Kyle Criscuolo autographed jersey and puck, along with a 4-pack of tickets to the Griffins' New Year's Eve game presented by Captain Morgan. One food item equals one raffle ticket, so the more you bring, the better your chances will be!

Thank You Cards for the Troops: Throughout November, fans are invited to write unsealed thank you cards for U.S. servicemembers and drop them at Guest Services on the Van Andel Arena concourse outside of section 104. Those who do can enter to win two tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Van Andel Arena on Dec. 4, 2022.

Post-Game Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for a post-game open skate. As a reminder, Van Andel Arena has a no-bag policy, but security will allow fans to use bags to bring in their skates.

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stand while supplies last. The $2 promotions will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchasing in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Free Ride Friday on the Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 vs. Manitoba Moose

Country Night presented by Patrón

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Country Night presented by Patrón: Country Night will feature live music from Whiskey Bound, a Grand Rapids-based band that performs across the region. Whiskey Bound provides a high-energy show of country music and classic rock with male and female lead vocals. The band will perform in the north tunnel during pre-game and the intermissions. A mechanical bull will be located outside section A for fans to test their rodeo skills.

Bandana Giveaway: Courtesy of Patrón, the first 2,500 fans in attendance over the age of 21 will receive a free bandana .

Pepsi Reading Goals: Children with Griff's Reading Goals bookmarks who have completed the required three hours of reading can redeem their bookmark for two free Upper Level tickets to any of the following games: Bookmark #1 - Nov. 26, Dec. 7 & 23; Bookmark #2 - Feb. 15, March 19 & 29.

Post-Game Autograph Sessions: Select players will sign autographs from the Griffins' bench after the game.

Buddy's Pizza Friends & Family 4-Packs: Presented by Buddy's Pizza, these packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2022-23 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and a coupon for one free cheese pizza per 4-pack at participating Buddy's Pizza locations. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

