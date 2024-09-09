Ozo Makes It Official

September 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced today the team has signed Edgars Ozolinsh for the 2024-25 FPHL season.

Ozolinsh, known to fans in Columbus as "The Crane" for his massive wingspan and 6-foot-5 frame, returns to the team after spending part of the 2023-24 season with the Baton Rouge Zydeco. The Riga, Latvia native started the season with HK Kurbads in his home country before returning to North America with Baton Rouge, appearing in 38 games with 98 minutes in penalties and four assists. Ozolinsh was named the team's captain for the season and proved he could mix both his physical defending and assume a leadership role, helping the Zydeco challenge for a playoff spot and solidify the expansion franchise on the ice.

A fan favorite during his first tenure with the team, Ozolinsh was re-acquired in the trade earlier this summer that also brought back another favorite defenseman in Nathan Balkwill. In 115 games with Columbus he has scored six goals and 19 assists for 25 points along with 426 minute in penalties. In his pro career "Ozo" has 376 games played, with 17-78-95 and 1198 minutes in penalties.

The River Dragons 24-25 season opener is Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins, and Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.