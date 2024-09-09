Bobcats, 96.5 The Cat Announce Radio Partnership

September 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce that the team has partnered with 96.5 The Cat (WCGX-FM) as the radio home for the team's away games during the 2024-25 season. The radio broadcasts will be simulcast with the video broadcast on BobcatsTV on YouTube and include an expanded pre and postgame show. The radio broadcast can be heard on not only the 96.5 FM frequencey, but also on 1350AM and online at https://player.amperwave.net/5827.

The team is also excited to announce a partnership with WCGX's sister station, Classic Country 98.1 (WBRF-FM) that includes a weekly recap and team update segment on the station's morning show, on-air ticket giveaways plus live broadcasts outside Hitachi Energy Arena before and after select Bobcats home games.

"We are incredibly excited to have 96.5 The Cat be the home of our away games this season," said Bobcats Executive Vice President of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "We are extremely excited about the partnership overall. It's huge for us to be able to partner with a pair of stations so well-known throughout our region, and together we will help each other continue to grow here in Southwest Virginia."

WCGX and WBRF are owned by Blue Ridge Radio, and originate out of studios in nearby Galax, VA. Both stations reach as far north as Blacksburg, as far west as Bristol and as far south as Winston-Salem, NC. In total, both stations not only encompass Southwest Virginia but combine to be heard in various portions of the Tri-State Area (VA, NC, TN).

You can visit 96.5 The Cat online at WCGX.Rocks and WBRF online at classiccountry98.com. Both stations can also be found on Facebook.

If you are interested in becoming a corporate partner, please contact a Bobcats staff member via email. Contact info for all Bobcats staff, including emails and phone numbers, can be found at blueridgebobcats.com/staff. You can also call the Bobcats offices at 276-335-2100 or stop by the team offices at Hitachi Energy Arena during business hours (Monday-Friday 9AM-5PM).

Half and full season ticket packages are now on sale. Season ticket holders enjoy exclusive perks and priority seat selection. "Rivalry 6-pack" and "Dawg Pack" ticket plans are also now on sale. Stay tuned to the Bobcats social media for information on single-game tickets, which will go on sale at a soon to be announced date. To purchase ticket packages, call 276-335-2100 or visit blueridgebobcats.com/tickets for more information.

