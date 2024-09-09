Rockers Partner with Park Avenue Productions

The Motor City Rockers announced a broadcast deal with Park Avenue Productions to oversee and broadcast all Rockers home games for the 2024-25 season.

Park Avenue Productions has vast experience in sports broadcasting including events with the University of Michigan and the United Shore Professional Baseball League. Under the agreement Park Avenue Productions will provide the personnel and knowledge needed to dramatically upgrade the Rockers broadcast, including the use of instant replay, ability to show commercials and informational segments.

Led by Christian Jackson with almost a decade of experience in this field, working with Bally Sports Detroit Broadcast, The Detroit Pistons, The Detroit Tigers, and Detroit Red Wings, Pittsburgh Steelers, WKTV local Sports in Grand Rapids, The United Shore Professional Baseball League in Utica, in addition to multiple other professional sports and collegiate teams. He was also a founding member of The National Combat Sports Alliance (Mixed Martial Arts), as well as Ferris State and Wayne State Athletics' Streaming Respectively.

Park Avenue Productions has announced that Brady Beedon will be the voice of the Rockers, Brady has been part of the Rockers broadcast team since day one, in addition to part of Wayne State broadcasts for Football, Volleyball, Men's and Women's basketball, baseball, and softball for the past four years. Play by play for the USPBL for the past two seasons

Beedon spent a season with the Prowlers in 2019-20 and has also been with St Clair County Community College, the NJCAA, Oakland University as well as other freelance positions.

Motor City Rockers Team President, Scott Brand, had this to say about the partnership. "We are very excited to partner with Park Avenue Productions, this will allow us to present a more professional and consistent broadcast on the Rockers YouTube channel. We will have pre-game, intermission and post-game segments and the addition of instant replays for the fans. Christian puts out a great product." Brand added. "Home games are just the beginning of what we hope will be expanded broadcast footprint, we would like to explore a weekly coaches show, and even toying with the idea of an away game or two. Long term we would be very interested in expanding to include a terrestrial over the air partner or local cable companies."

This partnership with Park Avenue Productions will allow fans to stream the action live on smartphones, tablets, and computers. As well as give the Motor City Rockers a global reach, enabling viewers from all over the world to participate. Fans will now have flexibility as viewers can watch the live stream conveniently and with an opportunity for instant feedback and engagement. We look forward to what this partnership brings to the 2024-25 Season and beyond.

