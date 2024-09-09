Kyle Stephan Re-Signs with the Champs

BINGHAMTON - Over the weekend, The Binghamton Black Bears have come to terms with dynamic forward, Kyle Stephan, for the 2024-25 season. Stephan's signing makes him the 8th forward from last season's championship squad to re-sign with the Black Bears.

Kyle joined the team on March 1st, and played the final 17 games of the regular season. After taking time away from hockey after his time at American International College (NCAA DI), Stephan recorded eight goals and four assists. He proved to be a big part of the offense in the final stretch of the regular season posting three, multi-point nights.

In the postseason, Stephan appeared in all seven playoff contests, scoring one goal against Watertown in the quarter finals, and assists on the first goal of the Commissioners Cup Finals vs Carolina.

