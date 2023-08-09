Owlz Outfielder Henry George Named to PBL All-Star Team

August 9, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - For the first time since their move to Northern Colorado, the Owlz have a Pioneer League all-star in outfielder Henry George.

George was named to the PBL's Midseason All-Star team as an award for his blistering hot season at the plate.

He has already set the Owlz franchise single-season record for runs scored this season (77) and also leads the team in hits (92) and OPS (1.132). He is also tied for the team lead in home runs with 15.

George is also hitting a robust .379 with 14 doubles, five triples, and 20 stolen bases this season and has played strong defense in both left and center field, recording five outfield assists.

The honor comes in George's first professional season after playing his college ball at South Dakota State and Minnesota-Duluth.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.