Moralez Downs Goliath

August 9, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Mitch Moralez knocks out the Paddleheads in round two of the knockout round as the Mustangs win 10-9.

It's the first win in the knockout round for the Mustangs this season after two different tries where they weren't able to get a homer.

The Mustangs took a 2-0 lead in the third on a two-RBI single by Taylor Lomack.

Pat Maybach tossed two efficient innings, but the Paddleheads bat through the order in the third picking up four earned runs off Maybach on five hits and leave two stranded.

The Mustangs trailed after the third by a score of 4-2.

The Ponies picked up another run in the fifth on an RBI single by Alejandro Figueredo to give him his third multi-hit game of the season, bringing the Mustangs within one.

The Paddleheads answered in the fifth with a two-run homer by Austin Bernard to make it 6-3.

The Mustangs answered back in the top of the seventh. After a lead-off single by Blake Evans, Mikey Edie and Taylor Lomack both walked to load the bases for Connor Denning. The Paddleheads made a pitching change, and Connor Denning greeted the new arm from the pen with a two-RBI knock to score Evans and Edie. Lomack scored on a Figueredo ground out, and Denning scored on a wild pitch to take a 7-6 lead.

Even though Keagan McGinnis tossed three strong innings to force the knockout round, he did give up two walks in the bottom of the seventh. One of which scored on a wild pitch from second base in Thomas DeBonville, who pinch ran for Luis Navarro. McGinnis slid to a knee to his right, and the ball sailed passed the catcher John Michael Faile. Josh Elvir tried to score from first, but McGinnis delivered a better throw the second time around to nab Elvir and give the Paddleheads two outs.

That out ended up being the biggest of 27 the Mustangs would send down, as McGinnis worked the next two and a third innings scoreless with a total of four punchouts.

The Mustangs sent Pioneer League North Batter of the Week John Michael Faile to the plate for Knockout round number one, and he came threw with a big dinger. Former Mustang Luis Navarro answered with one of his own to force a second round.

That's where Moralez torched two balls over the left field wall while Keaton Greenwalt could only pick up one homer over the right-center field and the Mustangs pick up their first knockout round win of the season.

The Mustangs look for the series win against the Paddleheads Thursday afternoon at 3:15 with pre-game coverage at 2:55 on ESPN 910/105.5 KBLG or ESPN910.com. You can watch every pitch on FloSports.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from August 9, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.