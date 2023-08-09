Chuks Take First of Three in the Battle of the Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars and Voyagers started their three game set on Tuesday evening at Melaleuca Field.

The Chukars threw Tom Walker on the mound to open the series, while it was Casey Minchey who took the ball for Great Falls.

Both starters were dealing early in this one, with the first runs of the game being scored in the bottom of the fourth inning.

With a runner on first and two outs in the inning, CJ Dunn blasted his sixth home run of the season over the left field wall to make it 2-0.

Great Falls started to make their way back in the top of the fifth, thanks to an RBI fielders choice from Collin Runge.

Chuks answered to extend their lead in the bottom half of the frame. Mark Herron Jr picked up his first base hit of the day, as it brought home Tyler Wyatt to make it a 3-1 score.

In the top of the seventh, The Voyagers were able to tie it up on back-to-back RBI singles from Jaylyn Williams and Anthony Herron Jr. Halfway through the seventh, the score was tied 3-3.

For the second time in the game Idaho Falls answered back in a big way only a half frame later. It started with a leadoff single from Jordan Myrow. A couple of batters later, Stephen Cullen ripped one into the left center field gap for extra bases, scoring Myrow. The very next batter, Mark Herron Jr, picked up his second RBI on the day with a double of his own. After moving up to third base, it was a single and an E5 from Anthony Frechette that allowed Herron Jr to score. At the end of seven, Idaho Falls was up 6-3.

They added on one more in the bottom of the eighth thanks to Jordan Myrow's RBI double, as the Chuks took the opening game of this series 7-3.

Tom Walker easily had his best start of the season, pitching six innings of one run ball. Victor Rodriguez faced four batters and didn't allow a base runner, while Brian Williams pitched a perfect top of the ninth to shut the door.

The Chukars will look to continue their momentum on Wednesday evening, taking on Great Falls for game two of the set. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM, with the gates opening at 6:00.

