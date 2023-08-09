Billings Takes Down Missoula in 'Knockout' Wednesday

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads would bring a 3-run lead with them into the 7th inning in action opposite the Billings Mustangs. These 2 clubs would battle back-and-forth as both teams would lead throughout the course of the game with the largest lead standing at just 3 runs. Furthermore, both teams would score in the same inning on 4 separate occasions. A spirt of offense in the 7th from Billings would prove to pave the way for a tight battle down the stretch. Neither team would be able to find an advantage in regulation after this sequence.

A 4-run rally would erase Missoula's advantage in a blink of an eye and change the course of the game completely. Missoula would tally 1 run in the bottom half as a rebuttal but would not find the board again over the course of regulation. With the score tied at 7 in regulation, Wednesday's game would enter a 'Knockout' round. After a deadlocked 1st round, Mitch Moralez of the Mustangs would tally 2 homers in round 2 challenging Keaton Greenwalt of the PaddleHeads. Greenwalt would send one home run over the wall in the round, but failed to find the sweet spot again allowing the Mustangs to win the contest in a 2nd Round 'Knockout' win over Missoula.

