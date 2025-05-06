Left-Handed Pitcher Zach Hill Signs with Owlz for 2025 Season

WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed left-handed pitcher Zach Hill for the 2025 season.

Hill began his professional career in 2024 with the Malone Border Hounds of the Empire Baseball League, where he played for Owlz pitching coach Ray King.

With the Border Hounds, he posted a 2.05 ERA, striking out 26 in 22 innings of work.

Hill's time with the Border Hounds earned him a spot with the Grand Junction Jackalopes, for whom he made three starts later in the 2024 season.

He said he is excited to both return to the Pioneer League and reunite with a former coach.

"I'm especially excited for the opportunity to play under the guidance of two former Major League players," Hill said. "I look forward to learning as much as possible from their experience and applying that knowledge to further develop my game."

