Owlz Sign Southpaw Johan Castillo for 2025 Season

May 6, 2025 - Pioneer League (PL)

Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - The Northern Colorado Owlz have signed left-handed pitcher Johan Castillo for the 2025 season.

Castillo started his professional career with the Evansville Otters of the Frontier League in 2024, posting a 6.38 ERA in 24 innings. He also played for Tigres de Quintana Roo in the Mexican League last season, compiling a 4.84 ERA and striking out 22 in 22 1/3 innings.

He played collegiately at NAIA school Georgetown College in Kentucky, where he compiled a 3.75 ERA over three seasons. He made 33 appearances for the Tigers, 29 of them starts, tossing 199 innings and posting a 14-6 record.

He said he is excited to continue his career in NoCo.

"I can't wait to meet my teammates, fans and coaches and get the ball rolling in Colorado. I'm very excited to be an Owl," Castillo said.

