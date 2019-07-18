Owlz Muscle Way to 7-3 Win over Rockies

(Orem, UT) - The Orem Owlz (12-20) hit three home runs in a four-run fourth inning on their way to a 7-3 win over the Grand Junction Rockies (17-15) on Thursday night at the Home of the Owlz.

Owlz starter Kelvin Moncion held the Rockies off the board for five innings on Thursday night, tossing five shutout inning and at one point, retiring eight batters in a row. The only jam Moncion found himself in was in the fourth inning when the Rockies loaded the bases with one out in the inning. Moncion gout out of the inning with an infield pop fly and a ground out, keeping the game scoreless.

Jeremiah Jackson opened the bottom half of the fourth with a double and then D'Shawn Knowles opened the scoring with a two-run homer, his first since June 24th, giving the Owlz a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning, Adrian Rondon and Jose Verrier went back-to-back, extending the Owlz lead to 4-0.

After the Rockies got on the board in the seventh on a Yolki Pena homer, the Owlz scored two more runs on singles from Will Wilson and Jeremiah Jackson, pushing the lead to 6-1.

The Rockies pulled to within three on a two-run homer off the bat of Cristopher Navarro but the Owlz added an insurance run in the eighth on a Verrier RBI triple as the Owlz went on to win the homestand opener, 7-3.

Moncion (1-0) earned the win while Alex Haynes (0-2) was charged with the loss. The Owlz and Rockies continue the series on Friday night at 7:05 for Diamond Dig presented by Hur Jewelers. For tickets, visit goowlz.com or call the Owlz at (801)-377-BALL (2255).

