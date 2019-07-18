Simpson's Two Homers Pace GJ Win

July 18, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release





The Rockies won their third straight on Wednesday as they secured a series win over Billings with a 9-4 victory at Suplizio Field.

For the fifth time in as many games, Grand Junction opened the scoring in the first inning as Julio Carreras scored on a Christian Koss RBI groundout to give his team a 1-0 lead.

With the help of six extra base hits in the fifth and sixth innings, Grand Junction combined for seven runs in large part due to the efforts of Colin Simpson who finished a single away from the cycle with two home runs and five RBI.

The offense also got boosts from Todd Isaacs, who in his return to the Western Slope needed a home run for a cycle of his own, and from Julio Carreras who scored two runs in a three-hit night.

Although Billings finished with four runs and eleven hits, Anderson Amarista allowed just one run while earning the win in his five-inning start.

Out of the bullpen, Cayden Hatcher ate 3.2 innings and earned a save while allowing three and striking out four.

Nick Lodolo took the loss for the visitors despite allowing just one run and striking out five in 2.2 innings.

The Rockies begin a three-game series with Orem tomorrow with Alex Haynes set to toe the rubber in game one.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.