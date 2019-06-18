Owlz Late Surge Halted by Vibes

(Orem, UT) - For the second straight day, the Owlz rally fell just short, leaving the winning run on base in the ninth inning of an 11-10 loss to the Rocky Mountain Vibes at the Home of the Owlz on Monday night.

For the fifth time in the series, the Vibes offense put together a four-run inning, scoring four runs in the first inning. Owlz starter Emilker Guzman settled down and didn't allow another run in the remainder of his outing, keeping the Owlz in the game.

Trailing 5-0 in the sixth inning, the Owlz picked up their first run of the game thanks to an Adrain Rondon single. Rocky Mountain put together another four-run inning in the eighth inning. The Owlz answered with four of their own in the bottom half, highlighted by Jose Verrier's solo home run.

After Rocky Mountain scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning, the Owlz went on to score five in the ninth inning, highlighted by a Jeremiah Jackson grand slam. Johan Sala came to the plate with the Owlz trailing 11-10 and two runners on but grounded out to end the game. Vibes' reliever Cristian Sierra (1-0) earned the win while Emilker Guzman (0-1) was charged with the loss. Maiker Pinto earned the save for the Vibes.

The Owlz continue the homestand against the Ogden Raptors on Tuesday night at 7:05. Yoel De Leon makes the start for the Owlz. For tickets, visit goowlz.com or call the Owlz at 801-377-2255.

