Raptors Shut out for First Loss

June 18, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Ogden Raptors News Release





OGDEN, UT - After scoring 31 runs the first three games of the 2019 season, the Ogden Raptors suffered their first setback of the campaign. The Grand Junction Rockies kept the Raptors off the scoreboard and used one big inning to coast to a 9-0 victory after Ogden took the first three games of the series at Lindquist Field.

The hosts kept the game scoreless into the fifth inning, when Grand Junction drew five walks and benefitted from an error at third base and a seemingly harmless fly ball that was lost against the overcast backdrop to score two more. The big shot was a three-run homer with two out and a 1-2 count.

The Rockies added two more on a home run in the ninth inning.

Ogden threatened once early on, putting runners at second and third in the second inning. A groundout ended that frame without a run scoring, however. Grand Junction's pitching staff was also aided by center fielder Brenton Doyle, who stunned the hosts with two outstanding catches. First, he made a sliding grab on the warning track of a Josh McLain drive in the first inning. Then, after a leadoff hit in the fifth, Doyle sprinted back and made a dive toward the wall just to the left of center to rob Ramon Rodriguez of extra bases and, possibly, and RBI.

Despite the loss, the Raptors are in a tie for first as they head on the road for the first time. Ogden visits Orem for 7:05 PM starts on Tuesday and Wednesday before hosting the Owlz for a four-game set from Thursday through Sunday.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 18, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.