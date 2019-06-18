Vibes Opening Homestand Highlights

June 18, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release





COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes will begin their 2019 home schedule with a ten-game homestand starting on Friday, June 21 when they host the Grand Junction Rockies, Colorado Rockies affiliate, for three games. First pitch for opening night against Grand Junction is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at UCHealth Park. Following the three-game set, the Vibes welcome the Ogden Raptors, L.A. Dodgers affiliate, to Colorado Springs for a two-game series on Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26. The Orem Owlz, L.A. Angels affiliate, then come to town for a three-game series beginning on Thursday, June 27. The Vibes finish up the homestand with a two-game series against the Grand Junction Rockies that begins on Sunday, June 30.

Details of each game date are below:

Friday, June 21 vs. Grand Junction - 6:40 p.m.

- Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

- Friday Night Fireworks presented by CSU Pueblo

- Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by RE/MAX

Saturday, June 22 vs. Grand Junction - 5:00 p.m.

- Gates open at 4:00 p.m.

- $5,000 cash giveaway presented by Aspen View Homes

- Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by RE/MAX

Sunday, June 23 vs. Grand Junction - 1:30 p.m.

- Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

- Toasty Bobblehead Giveaway presented by The Navigators

- Pregame catch on the field 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

- Team Poster autograph session 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. presented by The Navigators

- Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by RE/MAX

- 50 Cent Hot Dogs presented by Parker St. Claire Realty

- Bark in the Park! Presented by Pet Pantry - Bring your favorite companion to the game!

Tuesday, June 25 vs. Ogden - 6:40 p.m.

- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

- $2 Tuesday presented by Xfinity

o $2 Tickets, $2 parking, $2 Budweiser & Bud Light

- Magnet Schedule Giveaway presented by RE/MAX

Wednesday, June 26 vs. Ogden - 12:30 p.m.

- Gates open at 11:30 a.m.

- Kid's Day - Nintendo Themed Day!

Thursday, June 27 vs. Orem - 6:40 p.m.

- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

- Military Appreciation Night presented by Jacobs

- $3 Thirsty Thursday

o Featuring Blue Mesa Tropical Blonde from Pikes Peak Brewing Company

Friday, June 28 vs. Orem - 6:40 p.m.

- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

- Home Runs for Mental Health Night presented by AspenPointe, Cedar Springs Hospital & Peak View Behavioral Health

- Friday Night Fireworks presented by AspenPointe, Cedar Springs Hospital & Peak View Behavioral Health

Saturday, June 29 vs. Orem - 6:00 p.m.

- Gates open at 5:00 p.m.

- Star Wars Night with Fireworks presented by AFCEA

Sunday, June 30 vs. Grand Junction - 4:00 p.m.

- Gates open at 3:00 p.m.

- Fleece Blanket Giveaway presented by the US Forest Service

- 50 Cent Hot Dogs presented by Parker St. Claire Realty

- Bark in the Park! Presented by Pet Pantry - Bring your favorite companion to the game!

Monday, July 1 vs. Grand Junction - 6:40 p.m.

- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

- Community Ticket Day presented by Academy Mortgage

The home opener is set for June 21 against the Grand Junction Rockies. Get the latest Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball news online at www.vibesbaseball.com, like us on Facebook or follow the team on Twitter or Instagram at @VibesBaseball.

