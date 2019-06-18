1st Round Draft Pick Lodolo Joins Mustangs

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Mustangs, in concurrence with the Cincinnati Reds, have announced the addition of Nick Lodolo, a left-handed pitcher from Texas Christian University, to their roster. Lodolo was selected 7th overall in the 2019 MLB Draft by the Cincinnati Reds, signing a $5.43M signing bonus to leave the Horned Frogs a year early. Lodolo was the first pitcher selected in the draft and one of 10 to be taken in the 1st round.

A 6-foot-6, 205-pound junior, he went 6-6 with a 2.36 ERA this spring in 16 starts for TCU, striking out 131 batters while walking only 25 in 103 innings of work. Opponents were held to a .203 batting average against Lodolo.

"Nick is a tall left-handed pitcher that has a plus mix of pitches and durability to start in the big leagues," said Dick Williams, the Cincinnati Reds' President of Baseball Operations. "He was a first round pick out of high school who has only gotten better with three years of college experience. Playing in a top conference, we believe he was one of the top college pitchers available in this year's draft and we're thrilled to add him to our organization."

Originally selected out of high school by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2016 draft with the 41st overall selection, Lodolo opted not to sign and attend college, improving 34 spots three years later after a successful collegiate career in the Big 12.

Lodolo's accolades include being named a 2017 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American, a three-time All-Big 12 Conference honoree and entering the 2019 draft as the top pitching prospect available. He is the highest selection ever taken out of TCU, besting the 15th overall pick of Lance Broadway in 2005.

With the additions of Lodolo and 2012 1st-rounder Nick Travieso to the Mustangs' roster, the Cincinnati Reds have sent a 1st-round pick from nine consecutive drafts to Billings with the last exception being Yasmani Grandal in 2010.

The 2019 season marks the 67th season that the Mustangs franchise has called Billings home and the 46th consecutive season that the club has served as the rookie affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. The partnership between the Mustangs and Reds, which began in 1974, is the longest running affiliation in the Pioneer League and one of the longest in all of professional baseball.

The Mustangs begin a three-game series at home tonight, June 18, taking on the Great Falls Voyagers for the first time this season. First pitch from Dehler Park is set for 6:35 p.m. MDT.

