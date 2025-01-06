Outlaws Fall to Harrisburg Heat in a Thriller

January 6, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Texas Outlaws News Release







Texas Outlaws fall at home to the Harrisburg Heat 9-8. In the first ever meeting between the 2 franchises, both teams found the back of the net in this back-and-forth game.

Rookie David Stankovic continued his hot streak as he opened up the scoring in the 9th minute. Harrisburg quickly responded with a Power Play goal and led 2-1 after the first period. The teams traded goals throughout the 2nd period as the Outlaws 3 times took the lead only to see the Heat respond. Halftime had both teams even at 5 goals apiece.

Dominic Frances scored on a shootout only 14 seconds into the 3rd quarter and gave the Heat a lead that they never relinquished. Teams again traded goals for the rest of the game with the Outlaws scoring with a 6th attacker at the 11:34 mark but were not able to net the equalizer. The final score was 9-8 in favor of the visitors.

Dominic Francis and Joey Tavernese each had a hat trick for the heat while Billy O'Dwyer scored 2 goals and Lucas Ramalho netted 2 goals and 1 assist for the Outlaws. The Outlaws remain winless with 4 losses while the Heat claimed their first win of the season bringing their record to 1 win, 5 losses, and 1 Overtime loss. The Outlaws next take on their cross-town rivals, The Dallas Sidekicks, on Thursday Jan 9th, while the Heat are off until January 25th when they host the Dallas Sidekicks.

