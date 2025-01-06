Fabián, Orozco Power Strykers' 4-3 Home Win over Tacoma

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers improved to 3-3-0 (wins-losses-overtime/shootout losses) on their Major Arena Soccer (MASL) campaign on Sunday evening, edging out a hard-fought 4-3 regulation-time win over the visiting Tacoma Stars. The Strykers recorded their second victory in as many meetings with the the Washingtonians in 2024-25, powered in large part by three goals from midfield engine Marco Fabián and a standout performance by goalkeeper Brian Orozco. The 23-year-old Orozco boasted a rare .917 save percentage.

Stars netminder and former Ontario Fury (today's Empire Strykers) ace Chris Toth enjoyed an excellent showing of his own, as evidence by a .850 save percentage.

Tacoma took an early lead, Fellipe Souza converting a helper by Matt Braem. However, the home side quickly leveled the match, as Andy Reyes picked out Fabián on a restart from the right and the Mexican star rifled a right-footed bullet into the upper left-hand corner from well outside the area. While Empire controlled most of the possession during the remainder of the opening quarter, they had netminder Orozco to thank for keeping the score tied. The Guatemalan American produced a point-blank reflex save to deny indoor legend Nick Perera at the left upright.

The Strykers made it 2-1 inside the second period. Jorge DeLeon found himself with the ball next to the right post and released an ambitious drive from a tight angle that nestled inside the far-side netting, Emmanuel Aguirre being credited with the assist. While midfielder DeLeon's goal was impressive, Fabián found a way to top it moments later, receiving a threaded Robert Palmer pass from inside the defensive third and flipping it up to himself on the left before finding the inside of the opposite post by way of an acrobatic scissor kick.

Following intermission, the Stars cut their deficit to 2-3, Perera scoring on a helper from Michael Ramos. Visibly energized by the goal, the away side continued to press and reaped the reward when Nani Mendoza bagged the equalizer on a pass from Perera. With the game on a knife's edge in the final period, Empire reclaimed the advantage, as Fabián completed his hat trick from the penalty spot to make it 4-3. In the face of intense pressure from Tacoma in the closing stages, the Strykers managed to maintain their slim lead, courtesy of disciplined defending and several key saves by backstop Orozco.

The Empire Strykers next embark on a two-game road swing, as they take on the Kansas City Comets and the Dallas Sidekicks on January 10 and 11, respectively. Head Coach Onua Obasi's side returns home for a clash with the St. Louis Ambush on Monday, January 13. Tickets are available.

