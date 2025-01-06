St. Louis Ambush Embark on Busy Road Trip

St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush are preparing for a busy road trip with three away games in four days. They start in Mexico when they clash with the Chihuahua Savage at the Corner Sport Arena on Friday, January 10, 2025 at 8:00 p.m., CT. The two teams face off again the next day, Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8:00 p.m. CT. Following those two games, the Ambush trek to the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California to tangle with the Empire Strykers on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 8:35 p.m. CT.

The Ambush come into the weekend looking to improve on their 2-4-0 record. That will be a daunting task against Chihuahua, who currently occupy first place in the Major Arena Soccer league with a 5-1-0 record. The Savage have been a scoring juggernaut thus far with 66 goals scored in six games played. The Empire Strykers enter the weekend with a 3-3-0 record. They also have road games scheduled for Friday and Saturday, so their record will be different by the time they host the Ambush on Monday.

Ahead of this weekend's trip, the Ambush called up forward Josh Szidik from their Ambush 2 (MASL2) team. Szidik, a native of Marion, Illinois, has appeared in four games for the Ambush 2 this season, scoring 10 goals and adding seven assists. Those numbers place him second in the MASL2 in points, tied for first in goals and third in the league in assists.

The next Ambush home game is slated for Saturday, January 18, 2025, when the Empire Strykers visit The Family Arena for a 5:05 p.m. CT first kick.

Season, single-game and group tickets are now on sale for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on the rescheduled game date and all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

