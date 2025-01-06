Baltimore Blast Win over Utica City FC

January 6, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Baltimore Blast News Release







Baltimore, MD - In their second matchup in three games, Utica City FC faced off against the Baltimore Blast at TU Arena. The Blast dominated early, taking a commanding 3-0 lead within the first five minutes and never looked back, ultimately securing a 10-4 victory over Utica City.

Baltimore wasted no time getting on the scoreboard, as Bruno Henrique found the net just 3 minutes and 16 seconds into the game, assisted by Juan Pereira for a 1-0 lead. Only 10 seconds later, Victor Parreiras doubled the lead to 2-0. At the 3:35 mark, Pereira struck again, assisted by Henrique, to make it 3-0. The Blast kept the pressure on, with Wellington Bramusse adding another at 5:44, off a pass from Parreiras, bringing the score to 4-0. Just 15 seconds later, Jesus Pacheco scored for Baltimore, assisted by Parreiras, pushing the lead to 5-0. A total of 5 goals in 6 minutes!

The second quarter was scoreless, but Utica City FC came out with renewed energy in the third. At 1:14, Ronaldinho Diniz capitalized on a turnover in Baltimore's defensive end, scoring Utica's first goal to cut the lead to 5-1. However, Patrick Thompson responded for the Blast at 5:28, extending the lead to 6-1, and Baltimore maintained a five-goal advantage going into the final quarter.

Thompson scored again in the fourth to make it 7-2. Pereira added a goal, assisted by Poarch, to further the lead. Junior Pinal then made it 9-2 with a goal in front of the net. Pereira added his second of the night, and Utica City's captain, Nate Bourdeau, scored off a rebound to make it 9-3. With the extra attacker on, Nilton De Andrade found the back of the net to bring it to 9-4. Finally, with less than a minute remaining, Patrick Thompson completed his hat-trick, securing a 10-4 win for Baltimore.

