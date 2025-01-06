Morgan, Pardo Lift Sockers over Chihuahua

January 6, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release









Tavoy Morgan and the San Diego Sockers celebrate a goal

(San Diego Sockers) Tavoy Morgan and the San Diego Sockers celebrate a goal(San Diego Sockers)

OCEANSIDE, CA - Tavoy Morgan scored four goals in the first half, while Boris Pardo made seven saves to lead the San Diego Sockers (4-1-0, 11) to a key early season 6-4 win over the defending back-to-back champion and previously undefeated Chihuahua Savage (5-1-0, 14) before 3,171 at Frontwave Arena on Sunday night. San Diego improves to 4-0 in its new home venue.

The Sockers were focused from the beginning of the match and struck quickly twice to gain a 2-0 lead after only 1:43 minutes into the clash. Kiko Gontan found Morgan on the wing, who then finished his shot neatly into the top right corner. Thirty-three seconds later Gabriel Costa found the back of the net off a cross from Cesar Cerda. It would be the first of three helpers for Cerda.

However, the Savage pedigree helped them cut the deficit in half at 3:19 of the first on a Jorge Rios marker. Hugo Puentes fired a wild shot off the wall that rebounded and found Rios, who then calmly volleyed the ball into the bottom left corner past Pardo.

Chihuahua equalized at 3:38 of the second when seemingly out of nowhere, Jorge Leal hammered a long-range blast into the top of the goal past a diving Pardo.

Morgan, who took over the match, answered only 12 seconds later to give the Sockers a lead that they would never surrender. He took Pardo's long outlet pass and then spun his defender before smashing the ball to the left past Chihuahua's superb goalkeeper Diego Reynoso. His next two goals came courtesy of Cerda within a 28-second span at the 10:06 and 10:34 marks. The first was set up by a long ball that was fielded by Morgan off the corner glass and put away by Morgan. The second score featured an excellent Morgan run through the attacking zone and a shot that found the back of the net.

Tensions between the rivals rose in the third quarter, in which only one goal was scored. Rios secured his brace at 14:51 when his shot squirmed by Pardo at the near post.

Mitchell Cardenas restored order with his tally at 6:21 from a Kraig Chiles' assist. Hugo Puentes would add a sixth-attacker goal to conclude the scoring for the Savage.

Pardo made seven saves in the contest, with a majority of them being of spectacular kind. He improves to 3-1-0 with a 4.50 GAA. San Diego travels to Tacoma to meet the Stars on Friday, January 10, 7:05pm. The Sockers return home on Wednesday, January 15. 7:35 to host the Kansas City Comets. Tickets are available at AXS.com, SDSockers.com, or FrontwaveArena.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.