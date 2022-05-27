Otters' Series Opener at Trois-Rivieres Postponed to Saturday

TROIS-RIVIERES, Quebec - Due to inclement weather and wet field conditions in Trois-Rivieres Friday, the Evansville Otters' road game and series opener at the Trois-Rivieres Aigles has been postponed.

The game will be made up Saturday as part of a doubleheader from Quillorama Stadium in Trois-Rivieres.

The first game of Saturday's doubleheader will start at 4 p.m. ET/3 p.m. CT. The second game will follow the conclusion of the first game at approximately 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT or 30 minutes after.

Sunday's series finale is still scheduled for 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT.

Frontier League video coverage of the weekend series in Trois-Rivieres can be seen on FloSports.

Evansville Otters broadcast coverage can be heard on the Otters' Youtube channel.

