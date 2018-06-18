Otters on Deck as Freedom Finish Home-Stand

FLORENCE, Ky - The Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, will conclude their nine-game home stand with three tilts against their West Division nemesis, the Evansville Otters Tuesday-Thursday at UC Health Stadium.

Having won seven of their last ten games, the Freedom enter the series at (16-17) on the year, good for fourth place in the West, but only 2.5 games behind River City at the top of the heap. At (17-15), Evansville sits in third, just one game back of the Rascals in the jam-packed West Division.

Fans are rewarded for purchasing tickets in advance of game day, as reserved tickets start at just $9 ($3 savings per ticket) when purchased in advance.

Promotions in this series include the following:

Tuesday

The opening game of the series is NKB Night at UC Health Stadium. Join the Freedom in celebrating the 2018 Northern Kentucky Baseball season! All NKB players will be recognized on the field with their team during a pre-game parade. Post-season all-stars will also be recognized on the field. Teams are encouraged to wear their uniforms to the game. All NKB participants will get to run the bases post-game. After ordering, you will need to pick up tickets for the game at will call located at UC Health Stadium, home of the Florence Freedom. Will call will be made available starting at 4:35pm on June 19. Kids will also be allowed to run the bases after the game. Additionally, it is Taco Tuesday, meaning tacos will be only $2 and you can purchase Cerveza Style Mexican Lagers for $2 as well. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM and gates will open at 5:35 PM.

Wednesday

It's a businessman's special, with first pitch set for 12:05 PM and gates opening at 11:05 AM! Celebrate 2nd and 3rd Shift Appreciation Day with the Freedom. Companies that book a minimum of 50 tickets will receive a recruiting booth on the concourse to pass out information and applications/giveaways. There will be Thirsty Thursday pricing for drinks, meaning:

$1 12oz Hudy Delight cans

$2 16oz Hudepohl Pure Lager cans

$3 16oz Bud Light, Coors Light, or Miller Lite

$4 16oz craft drafts from their our official craft brands such as Christian Moerlein, Braxton, West Sixth, Blue Moon and Leinenkugel

$5 20oz craft draft pours Additionally, there will be giveaways throughout the game to 2nd and 3rd shift employees. Lastly, the game will include a 7th inning salute, where the Freedom will recognize one of your outstanding employees on the dugout tops! Please submit/nominate one of your employees by contacting Zach Ziler.

Thursday

The final game of the series is a Thirsty Thursday, with first pitch set for 6:35 PM and gates opening at 5:35 PM. The night is presented by Miller Lite and WEBN. presented by Miller Lite and WEBN. Enjoy $1 Miller Lite and $1 Coors Light drafts all night long.

Thirsty Thursday pricing includes:

$1 - 10oz Miller Lite & Coors Light drafts

$2 - 20oz Miller Lite & Coors Light drafts

$3 - 16oz Miller Lite, Coors Light & Bud Light aluminum pints

$4 - 16oz Craft drafts

$5 - 20oz Craft drafts

Craft brands include: Christian Moerlein, Braxton, West Sixth, Blue Moon, and Leinenkugel. Fans can also enjoy $2 16oz Pepsi soft drinks.

