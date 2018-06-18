Wild Things RF Hector Roa Receives FL Weekly Honor

June 18, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release





WASHINGTON, Pa. - For the first time since August of 2014, the Wild Things have had a player honored with a weekly award by the Frontier League in back-to-back weeks. After James Harris and Chase Cunningham swept the weekly laurels last week, Wild Things right fielder Hector Roa was named the league's Player of the Week for this past week, which ended yesterday, Sunday, June 17.

Each week, Pointstreak, the official statistical provider of the Frontier League and the Independent Professional Baseball Federation, selects the honorees.

As part of a 4-2 week for the Wild Things, Roa led the charge offensively by going 12-for-26 with three home runs, seven runs scored, two walks and 10 RBI. The efforts of the past week helped Roa raise his season batting average to .313 from .267, where it stood entering the road trip.

All three of Roa's home runs came in the series at Gateway during the week, whole he added seven hits at Southern Illinois over the weekend. Those seven included a 4-for-5 night in Washington's 9-4 win in 10 innings Saturday, a night on which Roa also scored the game's winning run in the 10th.

As mentioned above, this is the first time since August of 2014 a Wild Thing has been chosen as one of the weekly award winners in back-to-back weeks. For the week ending August 3 of 2014, pitcher Troy Marks was given the honor of Pitcher of the Week. The following week, outfielder Danny Poma was the league's Player of the Week.

This is the first weekly honor for Roa as a Wild Thing, as he and his teammates get set to begin a three-game series at home against the Traverse City Beach Bums tomorrow at 7:05 p.m.

