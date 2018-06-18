Freedom Trade Connor Crane to Canadian-American Association

FLORENCE, Ky - For the second straight week, the Florence Freedom, presented by Titan Mechanical Solutions, made a trade on an idle Monday, sending right-fielder Connor Crane to the Sussex County Miners of the Canadian-American Association (CAMA) this afternoon for future considerations.

Crane leaves Florence having appeared in thirty two of a possible thirty three games this season and made thirty one starts, primarily in right field (28). The former Lamar Community College All-American hit .244 with 3 home runs and 17 runs batted in while leading the Freedom in at-bats with 135.

"Connor is a phenomenal young man and tough to lose," Freedom manager, Dennis Pelfrey acknowledged. "Sussex has a need and we feel like it's a great move for Connor and us at this time. We wish him the best in his career."

This will not be the first foray in the CAMA for Crane, who spent two seasons with the Trois Rivieras Aigles in 2016 and 2017 prior to joining the Freedom. The McNeese State alum tallied a career .270 average with 14 long-balls and 88 runs batted in over those two seasons.

