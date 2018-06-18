Jordan Desguin Named Pitcher of the Week

June 18, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Traverse City Beach Bums News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Frontier League has announced that Traverse City Beach Bums' starting pitcher has been named this week's Pitcher of the Week.

Jordan made his lone start of the week on June 14th at Wuerfel Park against the River City Rascals, and hurled an absolute gem. He tossed a complete game one-hitter with the lone base knock being a close play at first on an infield single. Desguin had stellar command , striking out eight while walking none as he picked up his fourth win of the season against no losses.

In five appearances this season, the Port Charlotte, Florida native has an earned run average of 2.01. He has struck out 27 batters while only walking ten. He also has Traverse City's lowest opposing batting average at .165. Jordan is in his first season with the Beach Bums after three seasons in the Milwaukee Brewers' farm system.

Drafted in the 36th round of the 2015 MLB draft out of Florida Gulf Coast University, he was the starting pitcher for the Pioneer League in their All-Star Game against the Northwest League in 2016. Reaching as high as single-A, with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Desguin had an affiliated record of 10-9 with 167 strikeouts. Jordan will make his next start on Wednesday against the Washington Wild Things.

After an off day on Monday, the Beach Bums continue their nine game road trip with a three-game series against the first place Washington Wild Things. Chase Cunningham gets the start for Washington while Justin Finan goes for the Beach Bums. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm and Tom Willms will have the call, starting with the Budweiser pregame show, at 6:45pm. You can listen along from anywhere in the world at TCBeachBums.com.

The Beach Bums return home on Wednesday, June 27th with a doubleheader against the Lake Erie Crushers. It will be two seven-inning games. That's two games for the price of one!! Gates open at 4pm for a 5:05 start. For information and tickets, go to TCBeachBums.com or call the office at (231) 943-0100.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.