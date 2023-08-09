Otters' Comeback Fall Short to ThunderBolts

Crestwood, Ill. - The Evansville Otters mounted a massive comeback Wednesday night at Ozinga Field, scoring the final eight runs of the game but fell 11-8 to the Windy City ThunderBolts.

Trailing 11-0, the Otters started their comeback in the sixth inning. Noah Myers hit a solo home run to start the rally. Austin Bost followed with a single and scored on a groundout.

Evansville then plated six runs in the eighth inning. Three walks started the frame. Jeffrey Baez knocked in the first run on a RBI hit.

Dakota Phillips then unloaded a 416-foot grand slam over the centerfield wall to bring the Otters within four runs.

Jomar Reyes reached on a hit-by-pitch and Jake Green notched a single. Reyes then scored on an infield error cutting the deficit to three runs.

Evansville brought the tying run to the plate in the eighth but a pop out ended the threat.

Two walks in the ninth put the tying run again at the plate for the Otters but two strikeouts finished the game.

Windy City opened the scoring with a run in the first inning. They plated five runs in the third inning courtesy of two walks, two doubles and two singles.

A three-run home run in the fourth inning ballooned the ThunderBolts' lead to nine. They scratched across their final two runs in the fifth inning to take a 11-0 lead.

Jon Beymer pitched two scoreless innings in relief for Evansville with five strikeouts. Leoni De La Cruz struck out the side in a perfect eighth inning.

Eighth of nine Evansville batters reached base while Ethan Skender moved his on-base streak to 15 games.

The Otters play to salvage a game in the series finale against the ThunderBolts Thursday night at Ozinga Field. First pitch is slated for 6:35 PM CT. The game can be heard on the Otters Digital Network and watched on FloSports.

