August Events Hosted by New York Boulders

POMONA, NY - The New York Boulders proudly announces their upcoming schedule of events at Clover Stadium for the month of August.

Wednesday, August 9: Ladies Night & Women in Sports Night - "Because girls is (sports) players, too!" The Boulders invite girls and women of all ages to come out for an evening dedicated to celebrating the strength and spirit of women and shine a spotlight on the incredible achievements of women in sports. Join us for an unforgettable night filled with live music and a vibrant atmosphere.

Thursday, August 10: 80's Night, UDIG NY Night, & Town of Orangetown Night - The Boulders will also be turning back the clocks to the 1980s, so crimp your hair, wear your best pair of acid-washed jeans, and throw on all the neon you can find in your closet for this totally rad night out, sponsored by Orange & Rockland in conjunction with UDIG NY. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive an 80s-inspired Boulders bumper sticker. As part of the UDIG NY promotion, fans will have the opportunity to dig for a TV! It will also mark the final of five town nights hosted by the Boulders celebrating our Rockland County towns, showcasing the past and present of the Town of Orangetown. Notable residents will be participating in pregame ceremonies, including a pregame parade of Little League championship teams. Fans can also experience a new addition to Clover Stadium - Pickleball courts set up under the Sunset Deck! Head over to the third-base side of the concourse level between innings and try your hand at the wildly popular sport that has swept the nation the past few years.

Tuesday, August 15: Elvis Night - If you can't help falling in love with Elvis Presley, then don your blue suede shoes and come jailhouse rock the night away with the Boulders as we pay homage and burning love to the legendary king of rock-and-roll music.

Wednesday, August 16: Latin Heritage Night - Sponsored by Fidelis Care, experience the vibrant rhythms, flavors, and colors of Latin culture as we come together to celebrate diversity and unity. Latin Heritage Night promises an evening of lively entertainment, delicious cuisine, and a true sense of community.

Thursday, August 17: Law Enforcement Appreciation Night, Conservation Awareness Night, & Ted Lasso Night - Join us for an evening of gratitude, recognition, and unity as we show our appreciation for the dedicated law enforcement officers who keep us safe and protect our communities. All active and retired law enforcement officers will receive two free tickets to the game with valid identification. The Boulders will also be taking a stand for our planet's future as we raise awareness for the importance of conservation, presented by Veolia. Rounding out this jam-packed night, the Boulders will embrace the infectious optimism of fictional soccer coach Ted Lasso with a night dedicated to positivity, laughter, and feel-good moments.

Tuesday, August 22: Sitcom Night - Could we be any more excited for this night? Relive your favorite sitcom moments on this hilarious and heartwarming night. From classic catchphrases to iconic scenes and yada yada yada, Sitcom Night promises a joyful journey through television history. You don't have to be superstitious, just a little stitious, to enjoy this night out. It's going to be legen- wait for it... dary! Legendary!

Wednesday, August 23: Glow in the Park - Neon lights, interactive installations, and a vibrant atmosphere will create a truly enchanting experience for all ages.

Thursday, August 24: College Night - Calling all students, alumni, and fans! College Night is your chance to showcase your school pride and enjoy an evening of spirited competition, live entertainment, and camaraderie. Students can also inquire with Boulders staffers regarding internships for the 2024 season! The night will also include a Light of Day Charity Celebration to benefit Parkinson's Disease. The evening will feature a pregame concert by Joe D'Urso and Stone Caravan. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Friday, August 25: Military Appreciation Night & Augtoberfest - The Boulders will be honoring our past and present military veterans throughout the evening. Fans in attendance will receive a military-style Boulders hat, courtesy of Clover. The night will also feature a West Point Museum display, Humvee displays, military veterans on motorcycles, and patriotic music as part of pregame ceremonies. The Boulders will also be honoring Gold Star families in attendance are just a few of the highlights of the evening as we honor the service of our military heroes. That's not all the Boulders have in store for the night. We may not be breaking out the pumpkin-spiced lattes just yet, but we are asking you all to raise your steins and enjoy the best of both seasons at Augtoberfest! With a blend of summer energy and Oktoberfest traditions, this night promises lively music, hearty cuisine, and, of course, plenty of refreshing beverages. After the game, all male fans at least 18 years of age will have the opportunity to participate in a diamond dig for gold, presented by Clarkstown Coin & Jewelry.

Wednesday, August 26: Harry Potter Night & Hearing Loss Awareness Night - Come manage some mischief and embark on an enchanting adventure as Clover Stadium transforms into a realm of magic and wonder. Harry Potter Night, presented by Orange & Rockland, promises an immersive experience for witches, wizards, and Muggles alike - always. The Boulders will also be raising awareness for those who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have suffered hearing loss. The Hearing Loss Association of America will have a representative performing the national anthem in American Sign Language, among other informational displays during the game.

Thursday, August 27: Negro League Tribute - Prepare to be transported through the annals of baseball history as Clover Stadium proudly hosts the highly anticipated Negro League Tribute Night. In conjunction with the Spring Valley and Nyack branches of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), This extraordinary event is a celebration of the remarkable legacy of the Negro Leagues and its extraordinary athletes who defied the odds to make an indelible mark on the sport. The night will include a performance by the East Ramapo marching band, and much more. The pregame ceremony will include the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club and the East Ramapo softball team.Both the Boulders and their opponents, the Tri-City ValleyCats, will be wearing Negro League-inspired uniforms for this marquee event.

In addition to these nights, the Boulders hold promotional theme nights for all home games throughout the season. For more information regarding theme nights, value packs, individual tickets, and more, please visit the Boulders' website at www.nyboulders.com.

