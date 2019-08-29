Ottawa Takes Series Finale from Boulders, 5-3

The Rockland Boulders (42-48) dropped the finale of their series to the Ottawa Champions (38-53) 5-3. After clinching a playoff berth with a win Tuesday night, the Boulders dropped the next two to the Champions. This game was close for a while, with Ottawa scoring three runs in the eighth to break a 2-2 tie.

Alex Fishberg started for Rockland pitched well, allowing one run-on a fourth inning homer to Brian Portelli, and struck out five in five innings. Grant Heyman was the standout on offense for Rockland, driving in two of the Boulders' three runs, including his 12th home run of the year.

The Boulders return home tomorrow to begin their final regular season series of the season, a split four game set with the Sussex County Miners. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Palisades Credit Union Park.

