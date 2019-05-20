Ottawa Evens Series with 5-2 Victory

The Ottawa Champions took down the New Jersey Jackals 5-2 in the series finale on Monday afternoon at RCGT Park in Ottawa.

Ottawa touched up Jackals' starter Matt Vogel in the bottom of the first when Leonardo Reginatto lined an RBI single to score Eduard Pinto.

Jordan Caillouet hit his first home run of the season with a solo shot in the top of the second. Steve Brown contributed with a sac-fly later in the inning to push the Ottawa edge to 3-0.

Pinto then added on two more runs for the Champions in the home half of the fifth inning.

A two-RBI single scored Caillouet and Chris Bosco to put the Champs up 5-0.

Jackals' catcher Jason Agresti started to chip away at the deficit in the top of the seventh with a run scoring double plating Richard Stock for New Jersey's first run.

Stock then hit an RBI double of his own in the top of the eighth, scoring Alfredo Marte to cut the lead to 5-2.

Closer Andrew Cooper worked a scoreless ninth to give Ottawa the series split.

The loss drops the Jackals' record back to 2-2 as they continue their lengthy seven game road trip into Quebec City.

New Jersey faces the Capitales on Tuesday in the first of three games from Stade Canac.

