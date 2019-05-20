Caillouet Homers as Champions Beat Jackals 5-2

OTTAWA - Jordan Caillouet went 4-for-4 with a home run, two singles and a double as the Ottawa Champions beat the New Jersey Jackals 5-2 to close out their opening weekend series.

Caillouet made an adjustment to his swing after coming into the game on an 0-for-11 streak and that adjustment paid immediate dividends.

"I just kind of closed off my front side a little bit because I was getting good pitches to hit but just kept yanking them foul," said Caillouet, "so I just kind of closed up a little bit and made sure I stayed through the ball."

Boucher said he wasn't concerned about his third-baseman's struggles at the plate.

"He was on the right track already," said Boucher. "He was getting some good at-bats and he was getting some good swings in and nothing was falling for him."

Jared Mortensen (1-0) pitched six scoreless innings for the Champions, striking out three with no walks. Andrew Cooper struck out one batter for the save after Zach Vennaro allowed a run in the eighth to make it 5-2.

"Mortensen was stellar," said manager Sébastien Boucher. "He did a great job keeping them off balance and really attacked them with the fastball which I think kind of caught them by surprise."

Jiandido Tromp bounced back for the Champions going 2-for-3 with two walks after going 0-for-4 yesterday with three strikeouts.

Catcher Chris Bosco got the first hit of his professional career, smacking a double deep to right in the bottom of the fifth, and then scored from second on the next play.

Richard Stock went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for the Jackals, while Jason Agresti went 2-for-4 with an RBI as well.

New Jersey starting pitcher Matt Fogel lasted just two innings before getting the yank, walking six with three earned runs.

The Champions head out on a week-long road trip for a three-game series against the Rockland Boulders followed by a four-game series in Sussex County against the Miners before returning home to welcome the Boulders to RCGT Park.

