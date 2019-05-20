Jackals Defeat Champions, 5-1

The New Jersey Jackals won its second game of the young 2019 season with a 5-1 victory at RCGT Park over the Ottawa Champions on Sunday afternoon.

Eduard Reyes was fantastic for New Jersey in his debut start, pitching to a quality outing going six innings with just one run on five hits while striking out two and walking one.

The one blemish against Reyes came in the bottom of the first inning, when outfielder Steve Brown cashed in on an RBI single to plate Leonardo Reginatto, giving the Champions its only run of the contest.

Richard Stock answered right back for the Jackals in the top of the second with a two run double that scored Alfredo Marte and Ronnie Mitchell, pushing the lead to 2-1.

New Jersey plated two more runs in the top of the third when Andrew Dundon doubled and Marte singled to score Dundon, giving the Jackals a 4-1 advantage.

A walk issued to Marte in the top of the seventh scored Demetrius Moorer to give the Jackals an insurance run at 5-1.

Relievers Reece Karalus and Lendy Castillo worked a combined three innings and struck out five while yielding no hits as the Jackals improved to 2-1.

The Jackals look for the series win on Monday afternoon in the finale at 1:35 P.M.

