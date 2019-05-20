Can-Am League Game Recaps

May 20, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release





Ottawa 5, New Jersey 2 - Box Score

The Ottawa Champions jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings of play and would coast from there to a 5-2 victory over New Jersey. With the win, Ottawa gained a split in the four-game series.

The Champions banged out 11 hits in the contest with three players having multi-hit games. Ottawa 3B Jordan Caillouet had a perfect 4-for-4 afternoon at the plate with a home run, two runs scored and an RBI. Champions leadoff hitter Eduard Pinto plated a pair of runs and drove in two in a 1-for-3 day while CF Jiandido Tromp and DH Leonardo Reginatto each collected two hits.

Ottawa starting pitcher Jared Mortensen threw six shutout innings and earned his first win of the season. Mortensen gave up six hits and struck out four in an 83-pitch outing.

For New Jersey in the loss, DH Richard Stock went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI.

Trois Rivieres 12, Quebec 7 - Box Score

It was all Trois-Rivieres in this contest as they plated five runs in the second inning to take a 5-0 lead and would roll on to a 12-7 victory over Quebec.

The Aigles pounded out another 13 hits in this game including four by CF Parker Sniatynski. Sniatynski also added a three-run home run, three RBIs and three runs scored. Trois-Rivieres DH Raphael Gladu went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI while 2B David Glaude chipped in with a pair of runs and two hits. In the four-game series, the Aigles scored eight or more runs in each contest and banged out 48 total hits.

Trois-Rivieres reliever Garrett Harris tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings to notch the win. Harris gave up a walk and struck out four in the seven batters he faced.

Third baseman Alan Mocahbee had three hits in five at-bats in the loss for the Capitales.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from May 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.