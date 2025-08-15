Ottawa at Winnipeg - Week 11

Published on August 15, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video







The Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 11 action of the 2025 CFL season.







Canadian Football League Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.