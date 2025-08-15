Ottawa at Winnipeg - Week 11
Published on August 15, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers host the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 11 action of the 2025 CFL season.
Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics
Canadian Football League Stories from August 15, 2025
- Argos to Play Select Home Games Away from BMO Field Next Summer During 2026 FIFA World Cup - Toronto Argonauts
- Home Away from Home: Toronto and Bc Make Way for the 2026 FIFA World Cup - CFL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Ottawa RedBlacks Stories
- Eric Black In, Dayton Black Released
- RedBlacks Release Simon Chaves
- Anthony Bennett Released
- RedBlacks Add Two to Practice Roster
- RedBlacks Add Two to Practice Roster