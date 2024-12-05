OT Win Makes It 4 Straight for Wildcats

December 5, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Julius Sumpf's 16th goal of the season was the overtime winner Thursday night in Halifax, leading the Wildcats over the Mooseheads 3-2 before 6,200 fans at Scotiabank Centre.

Caleb Desnoyers scored his 15th and added two assists while Juraj Pekarcik extended his QMJHL-leading point streak to ten games with his 10th of the year and an assist. Sumpf is also on a 7-game point streak heading into weekend action.

Jacob Steinman recorded his league-leading 17th win with 27 saves.

Three Stars:

1 Braeden MacPhee, Halifax

2 #18 CALEB DESNOYERS

3 #26 JULIUS SUMPF

The Cats soar to 21-4-2 and look for five straight wins against the West-division leading Rouyn-Noranda Huskies. Sunday, the Cats meet the Sea Dogs in Saint John at 3pm.

Catch all the exciting Wildcats broadcasts on CHL TV and the Cats Radio Network, Inspire FM, 105.1 Moncton.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.