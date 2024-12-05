Islanders Fall in Overtime to Foreurs Despite Spirited Comeback Effort

December 5, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Back at the Eastlink Centre after a successful road trip in Quebec, the Charlottetown Islanders delivered an inspired performance in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Val-d'Or Foreurs on Saturday night.

The game was a showcase of resilience, high-octane offense, and an electric crowd that saw their team fight back from deficits twice before ultimately falling in a thrilling overtime.

The Islanders (now 2-2 in their last 4 games) entered the contest looking to build on their recent form against a Foreurs squad desperate to snap a three-game losing streak.

1st Period: A Fast Start

Both teams came out buzzing, with an early flurry of chances setting the tone.

Val-d'Or struck first, capitalizing on a screened shot from the point as Nathan Baril made it 1-0 midway through the opening frame.

Islanders goaltender Donald Hickey, coming off strong performances on the road, held the Isles in the game with several key stops as Val-d'Or peppered him with shots, outshooting the Isles 14-6 in the period.

Island native Donavan Arsenault doubled the Foreurs' lead late in the period with a power-play goal, delighting the visiting fans in attendance.

However, the Islanders' power play, red-hot of late, delivered in the dying seconds of the period when Ross Campbell buried a shot from his office in the slot to cut the deficit to 2-1.

2nd Period: Trading Goals and Momentum

The Foreurs extended their lead to 3-1 early in the 2nd on a controversial goal, as Benjamin Olivier appeared to jar the puck loose from Hickey's glove.

Charlottetown responded brilliantly however, with Anthony Flanagan finding Kyle Powers for a goal to make it 3-2. Just moments later, Jude Herron tied the game with a great one-timer shot assisted by Ross Campbell.

The Islanders' power play had multiple chances to seize the lead, including a 5-on-3 opportunity, but the Foreurs penalty kill stood tall.

The teams headed into the 3rd period deadlocked at 3-3, with Val-d'Or maintaining a 26-15 edge in shots.

3rd Period: A Rollercoaster Finish

The final frame was a back-and-forth thriller.

Will Shields put the Islanders ahead for the first time, finishing a slick passing play from Egor Goriunov and Matt Butler. Nathan Leek followed up with a laser of a shot that initially required review but was confirmed as a goal, giving the Isles a 5-3 lead with just seven minutes remaining.

However, the Foreurs refused to back down. They clawed back with two late goals, including a dramatic equalizer in the final 90 seconds, forcing overtime with the shots heavily tilted in their favor at 45-26.

Overtime: Islander Heartbreak

The Isles dominated possession in overtime but couldn't find the back of the net. It was Arsenault who played the hero, scoring on a breakaway to seal the game for Val-d'Or and break the Islanders' hearts.

What's Next?

The Islanders won't have much time to dwell on the loss as they host the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies on Sunday at 2 PM. Fans can expect another exciting matchup as the Isles look to bounce back and capitalize on their recent momentum.

Despite the loss, the Islanders showed grit and determination, leaving fans optimistic about their continued progress this season.

