Impressive Effort against the Top Cats

December 5, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Halifax Mooseheads put fourth a commendable effort on home ice against the Eastern Conference-leading Moncton Wildcats on Thursday night at Scotiabank Centre.

The visitors came away with a 3-2 overtime defeat of the Mooseheads, but it was a game the Herd can be proud of with 60 solid minutes of hard work in regulation before Julius Sumpf netted the game-winner 1:17 into the extra period.

It was a night filled with tight defensive play by Halifax along with players throwing their bodies on the line to block numerous shots by the league's top offensive team. The Moose held a slim 2-1 lead as late as the 8:22 mark of the third period only to see the Cats fight back with a goal from the QMJHL's top NHL Draft prospect Caleb Desnoyers to tie the game with his second point of the night. He ended up assisting on the game-winner for a three-point effort.

The Mooseheads went ahead in the game when feisty forward Braeden MacPhee buried one of the prettiest goals of his career when he drove down the left side and gently lifted the puck up and over the shoulder of goalie Jacob Steinman early in the second frame. MacPhee did yeoman's work throughout the contest and seemed to be in the middle of the action all game-long. Moncton took the initial lead in the game with Juraj Pekarcik tallied just 4:21 after the opening puck drop. Moose defenceman Carlos Handel quickly brought the home side back into it when he tied the game 1-1 less than a minute later.

Assists on the Halifax goals were credited to Brady Schultz, Liam Kilfoil, Owen Phillips and Jan Sprynar. Goalie Mathis Rousseau came up with many big stops and finished with 25 saves. Steinman got the win with 27 saves. Neither team had any luck on the power play with both going 0-3 on the man advantage.

The entertaining game helped the Moose secure one point in the standings and saw their record change to 10-13-4-0 while Moncton increased their win total to 21-4-2-0.

Halifax will return to action on home ice Friday night at 7pm when the Val d'Or Foreurs come to Scotiabank Centre. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.ca .

