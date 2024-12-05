Red-Hot Charlottetown Islanders Return Home vs. Val-D'Or Foreurs

December 5, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders are back on home ice tonight, eager to continue their impressive run after a successful Quebec road trip.

The Isles secured two decisive 5-2 victories over the Shawinigan Cataractes and Victoriaville Tigres and narrowly fell to the league-leading Drummondville Voltigeurs in a 4-2 battle.

The team's performance over the past ten games-winning six-signals that they're hitting their stride after a challenging start to the season.

A significant factor in the Islanders' recent success has been their outstanding special teams play. Their powerplay was lethal in Quebec, converting on 6 of 13 opportunities, while their penalty kill has been nearly flawless.

These efforts on both ends of the ice have made the Isles a formidable opponent.

Goaltending has also been a cornerstone of Charlottetown's resurgence.

Donald Hickey, recently named to the CHL Team of the Week, has been stellar, boasting a 4-2 record in his last six starts. His standout play has earned him recognition as one of the league's top netminders.

Meanwhile, Nicolas Ruccia's veteran presence adds stability to the lineup, giving the team a reliable tandem in net.

The Islanders' offense has been clicking, with key contributors stepping up in big moments.

Egor Goriunov has been on a tear, racking up 16 points in his last nine games. His recent performance against his former team, the Victoriaville Tigres, saw him dominate with three points and earn first-star honors.

Linemate Matt Butler has been equally impressive, leading the team with 23 points this season and tallying nine assists in his last six games.

Ross Campbell has also emerged as a consistent scoring threat, finding the back of the net five times in his last five games, including three goals in his last two outings. His ability to deliver in key situations adds another layer to the Isles' dynamic attack.

Tonight's Opponent: Val-d'Or Foreurs

The Val-d'Or Foreurs currently sit below the Islanders in the standings, with seven wins and 17 points on the season. Having lost their last three games, the Foreurs come into tonight's matchup looking to snap their skid and reignite their season.

The Islanders will aim to take advantage of Val-d'Or's struggles and continue building momentum, but they'll need to be prepared for a determined opponent.

Among the Foreurs' roster is Island native Donavan Arsenault, hailing from Richmond, PE, who will look to make an impact in front of friends and family.

As the Islanders face the Val-d'Or Foreurs, they'll look to build on their momentum and capitalize on their home-ice advantage. The team's recent success has been fueled by a combination of special teams excellence, stellar goaltending, and timely scoring.

Fans at the Eastlink Centre can expect an exciting matchup as the Isles aim to continue their climb in the standings before the winter break.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM-don't miss it!

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.