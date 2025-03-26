Round #1 Preview: Mooseheads vs Voltigeurs

March 26, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Halifax Mooseheads News Release







Your Halifax Mooseheads are ready to begin their quest in the 2025 Gilles Courteau Trophy Playoffs as they square off against the defending league champion Drummondville Voltigeurs in the Best-of-Seven series.

Drummondville will host Games 1 and 2 at the Centre Marcel Dionne on Friday, March 28th and Saturday, March 29th at 8pm ADT while the series will shift back to Halifax for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, April 1st and Wednesday, April 2nd. If necessary, Halifax would also host Game 5 on Friday, April 4th. All games at Scotiabank Centre will begin at 7pm ADT. Games 6 and 7 would be back in Drummondville on Monday, April 7th and Tuesday, April 8th.

The Mooseheads are the heavy underdog in the matchup after finishing 16th overall in the QMJHL standings and grabbing the final playoff berth in the league. They cross over to the Western Conference as the eighth seed while the Volts enter the playoffs as the top seed in the Conference.

Season Records

Team Wins Losses OTL SOL PTS Goals For Goals Against

DRU 40 18 3 3 86 224 174

HAL 19 35 8 2 48 155 231

2024-25 Head-to-Head (2-0 Drummondville)

Date Final Score Venue Attendance

January 9th, 2025 4-3 Box Score Scotiabank Centre 6,873

January 17th, 2025 4-2 Box Score Centre Marcel Dionne 2,363

Top 5 Leading Scorers

Drummondville Halifax

Luke Woodworth (18-66-84) Quinn Kennedy (24-23-47)

Sam Oliver (50-28-78) Liam Kilfoil (21-25-46)

Ethan Gauthier (25-37-62) Shawn Carrier (18-26-44)

Justin Larose (26-35-61) Brady Schultz (7-23-30)

Nathan Baril (15-31-46) Braeden MacPhee (16-12-28)

