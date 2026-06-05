OT Turnover Seals Insane Comeback against Hamilton

Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes YouTube Video







The Montreal Alouettes complete the comeback against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after a fumble in OT leads to a game-winning FG







Canadian Football League Stories from June 4, 2026

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