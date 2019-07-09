Osprey Homestand Highlights

MISSOULA, MONT - Missoula returns home for their third homestand of the season on July 10 with a pair of 4-game stints - 7/10 to 7/13 the Osprey welcome the Orem Owlz & 7/14 to 7/17 the O's square off with the Ogden Raptors.

Wednesday, July 10 - the Osprey Outreach program & Stockman Bank celebrate Active Youth in Missoula. The mission of the Osprey Outreach program is to help local groups and non-profits soar by donating 50% of participating groups ticket sales back to the organization! In addition, Osprey ownership will match 100% of all proceeds in form of a cash donation to the participating groups. There is still time to support our active youth! Click the link below, pick your group, buy tickets, raise money!

https://www.milb.com/missoula/community/osprey-outreach

On Thursday, the O's continue the theme of community support as we welcome the ZACC, Missoula Children's Theatre, and the Missoula Art Museum for Osprey & the Arts Night. You wont want to miss the performances and displays these brilliant kids have in store! In the same scope as Wednesday's Active Youth celebration, the Osprey will donate 50% of participating groups ticket sales back to the organization, including the 100% match of all proceeds from Osprey ownership. Support the arts! Click the link below, pick your group, buy tickets, raise money!

That's enough for Thursday, right? Think again. Join us from 6pm - 7pm for Stadium Happy Hour. Get your food and drink fix before first pitch with $1 off all beers and great concessions specials - including wing baskets, mozzarella sticks and a shrimp basket.

Jack's pub opens every Friday at 4pm with Happy Hour from 4 to 6. Get an early start on your weekend fun every Friday night during the season. Enjoy the fabulous setting of Jack's Pub, play giant Jenga, Connect Four, Putterball, and take in batting practice! Your game ticket is your cover charge to Missoula's best outdoor pub - Come check it out!

If Jack's Pub Happy Hour isn't enough to grab your attention - help us celebrate the microbrew capital of the world with the Brewmasters Brewfest - ALL WEEKEND LONG! Friday through Sunday. In addition to our nightly 42 beer taps, enjoy an additional 12 specialty brews from Kettlehouse, Conflux, Bitter Root Brewery, Big Sky, Highlander, and Bayern!

Like money? You wont want to miss out on Saturday's Launch-a-Ball. Every Saturday night you could earn a shot at our $10,000 dollar prize. Launch-A-Ball is fan favorite at the ballpark. Buy a numbered ball for just a buck - at the end of the game we launch at targets for a chance to win cash and prizes including autographed items, season tickets, and the opportunity to take part in our $10,000 toss on August 31st. The more you play, the better your chance to win BIG! Launch-A-Ball - EVERY SATURDAY NIGHT.

Sunday, July 14 - Kid's Day & Senior Sunday! The Osprey celebrate our young fans with games for kids and every kid is invited to run the bases and play catch on the field after the game. You have to have your glove to play catch! Seniors 55 and over receive two for the price of one admission.

Join us on Monday the 15th for Military Monday and Family Night. All military service members and their families can receive 2-for-1 tickets - or with the donation of a non-perishable food item, a family of four can receive four tickets, four hotdogs, four chips and four sodas - just $30!

On Tuesday we celebrate the YWCA as a part of the Osprey Outreach program - come out and support a vital organization in our community. Additionally, it wouldn't be a Tuesday without Bike to the Ballpark, push those pedals to the stadium and receive a 2-for-1 ticket offer!

Wrapping up the homestand, Wednesday the 17th the Osprey & Stockman Bank will celebrate Conservation and the Environment. Welcoming groups from the Bitterroot Water Forum, Blackfoot Challenge, Clark Fork Watershed Education Program, Five Valleys Land Trust, Flathead Lakes Bio Station and Flathead Lakers. As with all Osprey Outreach nights this season, the mission program is to help local non-profits soar by donating 50% of participating groups ticket sales back to the organization! In addition, Osprey ownership will match 100% of all proceeds in form of a cash donation to the participating groups. There is still time to support local consercation! Click the link below, pick your group, buy tickets, raise money!

Join us at Ogren Park Allegiance Field, listen at 102.9 ESPN Missoula, watch at missoulaosprey.com or SWX. All Osprey game tickets can be purchased at the MSO Hub Box Office, located at 140 North Higgins in Downtown Missoula, online at MissoulaOsprey.com and by phone (406) 543-3300.

